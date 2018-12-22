‘Beyond Good & Evil 2’ Is All Online

Though the release of Beyond Good & Evil is still farther away than we’d like, that hasn’t stopped Ubisoft from sharing more details about the highly anticipated sequel to a beloved classic. For those excited to play the long-awaited next game, there is something you should know: It’s all online.

While this isn’t big news, especially in this day and age where it seems like every other game announced requires an Internet connection, it something we didn’t previously know for sure despite already knowing about the multiplayer aspects. With a promise of a solid single-player experience, many were hoping being online was a requirement for the entire game, though the studio just revealed otherwise.

According to a recent post over on the official game’s website, “Beyond Good and Evil 2 is an online, multiplayer game with a rich co-op and seamless experience. As such, the game will only be playable with an internet connection in order to have seamless navigation, receive dynamic updates, and play with friends (which is certainly better when you’re playing as a Space Pirate!). The choice to play co-op, however, remains yours to make, so playing BGE2 solo is absolutely possible if you’re into that lone Space Pirate kinda thing.”

The bright side is that from what we’ve seen so far, the Internet connection is a small price to pay. Though this game is taking a very different direction than its predecessor, it’s a look into a world that led to Jade being who we met in the first game. If you’re like us and dig a good story, the devs promise a lot of depth within the title’s lore:

“We want our game to have a very deep and detailed world. As a player, you can expect to be fully immersed in this world, and the more you’ll explore it the more you’ll understand how it works. Narration will be a constant, carried by this rich world and the creatures who populate it. Playing the game solo or with friends will expose you in the same way to this world and all its narrative elements.”

We still don’t have a release date at this time, thougha demo for sometime next year is planned.

