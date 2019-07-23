Beyond: Two Souls is Now Available on PC

It was revealed earlier this year that Quantic Dream would be bringing their once-exclusive PlayStation titles to PC over the coming months. Heavy Rain was the first to arrive, launching on the Epic Games Store last month. Now that we are nearing the end of July, the next game out of the three announced has officially arrived. That’s right, for the first time ever, players are now able to enjoy Beyond: Two Souls on PC, nearly six years after it originally was released on the PlayStation 3.

Beyond: Two Souls is now available on the Epic Games Store and comes with a few upgrades, as is to be expected with the jump to PC. The game can now be played in 4K at 60 FPS and it also features support for 21:9 widescreen and overall improved graphics. For those who pick the game up on PC will also receive the Advanced Experiments DLC.

For those who don’t know what Beyond: Two Souls is all about, here’s more:

“A unique psychological action thriller delivered by A-list Hollywood performances of Ellen Page, Willem Dafoe, Beyond: Two Souls takes you on a thrilling journey across the globe as you play out the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes. Born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers, Jodie is different. Your actions will determine Jodie’s fate as she faces extraordinary challenges, danger, and heart-wrenching loss on a journey to discover the truth of who she is.”

Beyond: Two Souls is currently available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and now PC via the Epic Games Store. There is also a free demo available for those who would like to try the game before they spend $20 on it. As for what is next in the Quantic Dream lineup, Detroit: Become Human will be making its way to the Epic Games Store at some point in the future. Unfortunately, and official release date has not been set yet.

