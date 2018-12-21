New ‘Anthem’ Stream Shows Off the Game’s Strongholds

BioWare is doing things a bit differently this time around with their newest IP coming out this February and as many have seen in the trailers revealed so far, the world of Anthem is one filled with structures that show both beauty and strength. In a recent livestream with the studio behind the upcoming game, we’ve got a closer look at some of the strongholds that players will be able to interact with.

What is a Stronghold, exactly? Essentially, a Stronghold acts similarly to that of a dungeon. They offer a unique challenge with worthwhile rewards, such as the experience seen in the video above with the Temple of the Scars Stronghold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judging by how seemingly simple this one looks, we have to imagine that this is one of the early on Strongholds. Just like other online games, the difficulty scales and it looks like Anthem will work similarly with how they run their versions of dungeons. As expected, there are puzzles and enemies afoot as players progress to the end-goal of each Stronghold.

For those like me that plan to take on BioWare’s new game solo, the studio has already confirmed that Matchmaking will be available for those not playing with others. That’s awesome for those that are going to be playing on different platforms than their friends, or for those that just like to play on their own schedule.

In case you’re like many others out there that can’t wait to get their hands on the game, there are two demos to look forward to. The first is the VIP demo which will only be available to those that pre-ordered the title. In addition to being able to play the game early, those that pre-ordered will also have an exclusive in-game item waiting for them to show off that they were among the first to get their hands on the online game. For VIP access, those dates are January 25 – 27.

Following the VIP demo, a separate one will become available for all. From February 1 through the 3rd, players will be able to take part in the open demo to see exactly who BioWare’s open-world action-RPG works.

As for the game itself goes, players can begin their adventure on February 22, 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on Anthem so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!