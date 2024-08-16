BioWare Gear Store Now Has Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Rook’s Coffer For Pre-Order & More Veilguard Items

BioWare not only announced the release date for the upcoming fourth Dragon Age game today, they also unveiled multiple different items and collections to help Dragon Age fans already eager for The Veilguard start adding to their collections ahead of time. A notable item for pre-order in the BioWare Gear Store is Rook’s Coffer, where players are invited to rise as Rook (the player character for The Veilguard), battling alongside a compelling cast of companions with individual storylines and motivations. You must rise up, unite the Veilguard and forge relationships to become the unexpected leader others believe in. Notably, Rook’s Coffer does not include a copy of the game or a code for download, and sits at a $149.99 USD retail price.

Rook’s Coffer includes some of Rook’s items from the game and stunning artwork. The items included are:

Light-Up Lyrium Dagger

The gleaming dagger of Solas’s ritual. Its blade has torn the very fabric of the Veil. Decorative replica not a toy.

Approx. 22 in (55.88 cm) long

On/off button

Charges through a mini-USB port (included)

Decorative replica not a toy

Rook’s Card Deck

A set of cards depicting people and places from Rook’s adventures.

52 cards

Feat. illustrations from the world of Dragon Age™: The Veilguard

Enchanted Die

This beautiful die will help guide you through the perils of conversation.

D12 die feat. Dragon Age dialogue-wheel icons

Includes drawstring storage pouch

Glass Potion Flask

A decorative vessel that would be essential for storing healing potions.

Approx. 4 in (10.16 cm) tall

Screw-on lid

IMPORTANT: This item is for display purposes only. Not rated food safe. Do NOT use flask as drinkware

Cloth Map and Quiver

Look to this illustrated map to learn about the world you defend.

Illustrated map of Thedas

Quiver tube for storage

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Companion Lithograph

This art depicts the faces of your closest allies, the ones who’ll stand beside you against impossible odds.

18 x 24 in (45.72 x 60.96 cm)

Feat. illustrations from the world of Dragon Age™: The Veilguard

Thank-You Letter

A note of gratitude from the creatives at the helm of Dragon Age™: The Veilguard.

From game director Corinne Busche and creative director John Epler

In addition to Rook’s Coffer, the BioWare Gear Store also has a Veilguard t-shirt, a lithograph print, the hardcover deluxe addition art book, and a store exclusive hardcover variant for the art book all for pre-order.