BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Will Not Offer Mod Support

We’ve been learning more and more about BioWare’s upcoming online RPG Anthem since its full gameplay reveal at E3 2018, including the possibility of romances in the future, the scope of the overall game, and even how many hands were involved in a project of this size. But one thing we spoke about during our hands-on impressions of the game was how dynamic the game felt, how reactive. Basically, it would be the perfect place for the notorious Thomas the Tank Engine mod. Alas, our Tommy dreams must simply stay wistful dreams because Anthem won’t have mod support – even on PC.

Sorry, Thomas.

BioWare exec Mark Darrah continues his Twitterpades giving interested fans an inside look at what we can expect from the wildly expansive title releasing early next year. The latest tid-bit of info dropped concerns a highly requested feature for pretty much any game that is announced to have a PC version. In this case, that’s Anthem. Unfortunately, and as is the case with most online games to prevent cheating and other manipulation of game software, BioWare’s newest IP simply won’t support this feature.

Though Darrah himself mentioned that he would love to support mods if it were his own personally preference, he did mention that just wasn’t doable for the online game coming next here.

If you’re interested in learning more about our time with Anthem, you can check out our full hands-on impressions piece right here. Overall, I enjoyed my time with Anthem. I think that if gamers go in prepared NOT expecting it to play like Mass Effect than it will be an enjoyable experience. Solo play is encouraged, as is being a team player, and as long as you go into it with knowing that it is what it’s meant to be – a brand new IP – I think others will enjoy it as well. I’m anxious to play more!

Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Source: Twitter