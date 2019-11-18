Black Friday 2019: Here Are Amazon’s Best Official Deals

Amazon has finally pulled the curtain back on their upcoming Black Friday deals, and we’re breaking down the best of what’s been revealed. Note that Amazon will kick off their Black Friday deals week starting this Friday, November 22nd and run them through November 29th. All of the deals listed below will be available right here at some point during that time frame.

To get things started, here’s a list of our highlight picks broken down by category:

Toys:

Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon (this one is going to be huge – keep tabs on that link)

Save up to 30% on select strategy games

Save up to 30% on select party games

Save up to 30% on Barbie, Hot Wheels and more from Mattel

Gaming (Note that many of the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One deals that we expect to see from Amazon during this period have already been revealed by retailers like Walmart and Best Buy):

Save up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Joy-Con

Save on Xbox One

Save on PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save up to 33% on PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB bundle

Save on Oculus Rift S

Save up to 45% on Netgear products

Save over 30% on Netgear wifi & routers

Save on SanDisk and WD

Entertainment:

Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs

Save $200 on Sony Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Subwoofer

Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories

Save on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands

Get $10 back in eBook credit when you spend $30 on eBooks (activation required).

Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books

Audible: Between November 25 and 27, new members receive a bonus $15Amazon credit and continue to save 53% on the first three months of an Audible membership at $6.95 a month. Additional offers to be announced through the holiday season.

For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get the best holiday deal in Amazon Music’s history – four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free. This deal is live now.

Amazon Devices (Shop them all here):

Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00 or get a 3-pack for just $64.97

All-new Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99

Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99

All-new Echo is $40 off – just $59.99

Echo Input is $20 off – just $14.99

Get the Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug for just $54.98

Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost

Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $46.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99

All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $70 off – just $179.00

Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 for just $179.00

Get the all-new Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit and an Echo Dot for just $184.99

Get Amazon Smart Plug for just $4.99 when purchased with Echo Dot, all-new Echo Dot with Clock, all-new Echo, Echo Plus, all-new Echo Studio, Echo Show 5, all-new Echo Show 8, and Echo Show (2nd gen)

Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99

All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99 OR get a 3-pack for just $119.97

Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99

All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99

Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99

The items above are just a handful of what Amazon has previewed for Black Friday 2019. You can check out the entire list here. Again, all of these deals (and more) will be available right here between November 22nd and November 29th. Unannounced deals will also be available – keep tabs on our Gear section for a heads up on them as they go live.

