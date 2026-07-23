The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 Surprise Leaked Before Reveal

The Legend of Zelda fans on Nintendo Switch 2 are apparently getting more than just The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, the remake of the iconic N64 game — arguably the greatest game of all time — is no doubt the highlight for Nintendo fans. And Nintendo knows this. It is also the 40th anniversary for the series, so of course Nintendo has more up its sleeve than just a remake.

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Amid new rumors of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Wind Waker remasters, there is a new leak involving the Nintendo series. The new leak comes the way of both Necrolipe and Mike Odyssey, two insiders known in Nintendo circles. Neither has a prolific track record to bolster their new claim, but the fact that both have heard the same thing is certainly interesting and promising. According to the pair, Nintendo is planning to release a special Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Additional Details

In addition to this, the former, Necrolipe, reveals he has seen the design of the controller and, in turn, shared said details, noting it has a Triforce emblem in the center located between the plus and minus buttons. Meanwhile, its hand grips are green with gold, similar to the handle grips of the Splatoon-themed Switch Pro controllers.

Meanwhile, Mike Odyssey notes that this controller will take the place of a Nintendo Switch 2 special edition console, probably because the profit margins on a controller are way better than the console right now, and because special edition consoles in this economy aren’t the best idea.

There’s no mention of a release date from either source, but surely this is coming this year for the 40th anniversary. To release it next year would be odd. In fact, it’s almost certainly going to release alongside the Ocarina of Time remake, which currently doesn’t have a precise release date, but does have a 2026 release window. Some fear that, because we still don’t have a release date, the remake will end up being delayed to 2027, but it’s more likely it’s just being saved for the next Nintendo Direct, where this controller may also be announced.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Given the fact that there is more than one source and given Nintendo’s history of releasing special hardware for its biggest releases, we suspect this is true, but can not currently confirm. Nintendo has naturally not commented, as it seldom comments on rumors and speculation. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.