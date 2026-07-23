Horizon Zero Dawn Just Got a New Feature 9 Years After Release

Over nine years after its launch on PS4, Horizon Zero Dawn has today received a brand-new feature. Back in 2024, Guerrilla Games released a newly upgraded version of its popular open-world game on PS5 that it dubbed Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. This edition of the game has since become the best one to play now, as it has made some sizable improvements to fidelity and performance compared to the original iteration on PS4. Now, Guerrilla Games is looking to make Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered just a bit better than before by incorporating a feature that previously wasn’t in the game.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.09 for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has rolled out to PS5 consoles. The patch doesn’t make any changes to gameplay or resolve any bugs, but instead simply adds the ability to use the PS5’s Power Saver function when playing the game. Power Saver was introduced to PS5 consoles last year and allows certain games on the platform to draw less energy when being played. This function is one that can only work if games are made compatible with it, however, hence this update for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

Since rolling out last year, PlayStation has started to ensure that many of its most prominent first-party games have utilized the Power Saver feature. Titles like Death Stranding 2, Demon’s Souls, and Ghost of Yotei were among the first to be patched to utilize the feature, while others such as God of War Ragnarok and Days Gone Remastered were updated later on. Now, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has joined this list, although it certainly won’t be the last.

What’s a bit curious is that Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, has yet to be updated to use this Power Saver feature as well. While that game is a bit older when compared to Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, it would seemingly be an obvious choice for Guerrilla Games to update next. Whether or not such a move happens remains to be seen, but if we learn anything on this front, we’ll be sure to bring you the news as it happens.

As for the future of Horizon as a whole, a handful of new projects tied to the series are already in the works. Horizon Hunters Gathering is perhaps the most notable new game on this front, as it will be a co-op action title from Guerrilla. In addition, Horizon Steel Frontiers is set to bring the franchise into an MMO format and is being developed for mobile and PC platforms. Further down the line, a third mainline Horizon game is also expected to come about, although this game has yet to be officially unveiled by PlayStation.