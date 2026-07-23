Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls May Be Teasing The Fantastic Four Through Unlikely Clues

There are 20 characters in the main roster of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, but fans have theorized that other secret fighters could join that lineup of iconic comic faces. The fighting game already has plans to add four more characters through a first year of DLC, perhaps adding another team to the existing groups that define the roster’s organization. Although there are many figures from Marvel Comics that fans want to see, recent previews for the game’s existing characters have hinted at one possible team time and time again.

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The Fantastic Four are one of the most expected “teams” to be added to Marvel Tōkon, mainly for how its natural composition of characters perfectly fits into the game’s structure. The story of Marvel Tōkon divides its roster into five teams of four characters, who each have a leader that brought them together to face the challenge of the cosmic villain The Champion. Mr. Fantastic could easily fulfill a leader spot with his family behind him, but this concept works even more with the amount of Fantastic Four references already in the game.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Character Guides Have Been Showing Off Fantastic Four Colors

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Recently, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls has been sharing more information about each of its characters in preparation for the Open Beta taking place one week before the game’s early August 2026 launch. This has included guides for each of the beta characters, showing off their moves, combo structure, assists, and cosmetics. One detail players have noticed is that many characters have color costumes tied to references from various comics, such as Wolverine’s classic yellow and brown outfit from Uncanny X-Men.

Although each character has a variety of looks from iconic comic moments, one theme has popped up for multiple fighters. More than a few fighters have sported looks from when they were a part of The Fantastic Four, even if they were associated with the group for only a short time. The most notable instance of this comes from Spider-Man, who was considered part of the Fantastic Four family after the death of Johnny Storm for quite some time. That being said, the following characters in Marvel Tōkon have a look from their brief time with Marvel’s first family:

Spider-Man (Future Foundation)

Ghost Rider

Wolverine

Black Panther

Black Panther’s outfit is less of a hint, as it is a simply blue and black costume that could call back to the character’s first appearance in a Fantastic Four comic. The version of Black Panther in Marvel Tōkon is also not T’challa, but Shuri, his sister who takes the mantle of Wakanda’s ruler and defender. That being said, Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, and Wolverine were all part of a new Fantastic Four at one point in the ’90s, with Hulk rounding out a full team.

It may not be a coincidence that each character has a Fantastic Four costume of some sort, as this could be a hint toward that team’s inclusion through DLC. Although a character guide for Hulk has not been released yet, as the character isn’t in the Open Beta, there’s a high chance he has a Fantastic Four color too. This shared reference may simply be a fun Easter Egg, but it may also be the only real lead players have on who the DLC team for Marvel Tōkon could be themed around.

Past Hints Have Supported The Fighting Game’s Team Structure For Marvel’s First Family

Courtesy of SSK

The colors for former Fantastic Four characters isn’t the only reference to the Marvel team in the game. The symbol for the Fighting Avengers team, which includes Black Panther and Hulk, bears a striking resemblance to the Fantastic Four’s traditional logo, suggesting once again the team’s existence. Some stages even have The Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building in the background, indicating that this universe of Marvel still has one of their foundational teams somewhere to be found.

Given how important The Fantastic Four are to Marvel as a whole, each of these hints may just be fun ways to incorporate characters from the IP with a lot of history. Alternatively, this could be a series of clues that point toward The Fantastic Four being the focal point of Marvel Tōkon‘s DLC, even if those who do get revealed aren’t the usual composition of the group’s characters. While Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, or The Thing are easy picks to expand the roster, other characters who’ve been connected to the Fantastic Four could also join the team.

A great example of this would be how Deadpool and Loki have joined Ghost Rider and Blade, two characters who were thought to originally make up a Midnight Sons team rather than the later revealed Samurai Outriders. A Fantastic Four DLC team could include two classic members and two other popular Marvel faces, making up something completely new. If Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls has proved anything, it’s that any character could be the source material for new fighters, no matter what team connections are being hinted at within the game.

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