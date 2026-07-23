Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Reveals First DLC Fighter, And Hardcore X-Men Fans Will Be Thrilled

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is only two weeks from its August 6th launch on PS5 and PC and just a day from its open beta on July 24th. Developer Arc System Works already revealed the full 20-character launch roster, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have more to show at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The team not only debuted the anime-centric intro cinematic, but also the tag game’s first post-launch DLC character: Phoenix Cyclops.

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Marvel Tokon‘s Season Pass Will Kick off With Phoenix Cyclops

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The above intro video shows the new character in his pre-match dialogue with Storm. Ray Chase will provide the English voice, and he is best known for his roles as Noctis in Final Fantasy 15 and Cyclops in X-Men ’97. The tease was not accompanied with gameplay, so it’s unclear exactly how Phoenix Cyclops will play. However, Arc System Works noted he will be “bringing a fiery new look and devastating abilities to the battlefield” and will have “powerful Optic Blasts and exceptional hand-to-hand combat abilities.” He’ll be launching sometime in fall 2026, and more will be shown at a later date.

Phoenix Cyclops stems from the Avengers vs. X-Men comic. Cyclops briefly bonded with the Phoenix Force in this run, which effectively turned him into a villain for a bit.

Marvel Tokon‘s Opening Movie Certainly Evokes Guilty Gear

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In addition to revealing Phoenix Cyclops, Arc System Works also showed off Marvel Tokon‘s entire opening movie, which draws heavily from the anime aesthetic that’s been present in the game since its reveal.

This 90-second intro cinematic begins with some guitar riffs before gathering the roster under the title card. From there, it explodes into various bits of action while the Japanese rock music escalates, showing off various fighters clashing and showing off for the camera.

The Japanese vocals and rock, heavy action, and Arc System Works’ style give this intro undeniable anime vibes, which is par for the course for the studio. It’s something the esteemed developer has repeated before with games such as Guilty Gear Strive, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and DNF Duel, just to name a few.

Marvel Tokon‘s unique, more Japanese take on the Marvel characters is something the studio has talked about since its reveal. As noted in an early dev diary, producer Takeshi Yamanaka said the first drafts the team sent to Marvel weren’t positive. He was essentially told to show “the Marvel that [Arc] want[s] to create.” The artists then went back to the drawing board to craft designs that were more unique and authentic to the team’s roots. Yamanaka then brought up Iron Man’s “distinctive Japanese” design, as he looks like a Gundam, and that Marvel loved this new direction. PlayStation senior producer Reed Baird also noted how one of the mantras for this game is “from Japan to the world” and these designs help support that thesis.

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