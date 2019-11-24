Black Friday 2019: Sega Genesis Mini 38% Off Deal is Live Now

If you waited for a deal to drop on the Sega Genesis Mini, it appears that your patience has paid off. At the time of writing, the Sega’s Genesis Mini is available here at Walmart, here at Amazon, and here at Best Buy for only $49.99 (38% off) for Black Friday. week. This is the first ever sale on the console – and it’s a big one.

Reviews of Sega’s Genesis Mini console are pretty much universal in their praise. In our review we called it “a little box of joy”. Indeed, fans of the original console won’t be disappointed. The complete lineup of 42 games on the Genesis Mini console are as follows:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

