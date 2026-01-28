Pokemon Go Reveals Road to Kalos Event Celebrating Every Prior Go Tour Region from Kanto to Unova

Not too long ago, Niantic confirmed the first new mega evolutions headed to Pokemon Go during Go Tour: Kalos. Go Tour is always one of the biggest annual events in the mobile game, and this year’s lineup is already looking pretty solid. But now, Pokemon Go has revealed details for what just might be its biggest pre-Go Tour event to date. Pokemon Go‘s Road to Kalos event will take place ahead of the global Go Tour event, and it’s going to be packed with returning favorites from every region.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On January 28th, Niantic officially announced its Road to Kalos event. This lead-up event celebrating Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos – Global will run from Monday, February 23rd at 10 AMlocal time to Friday, February 27th at 11:59 PM local time. That takes us right up to the start of the global version of Go Tour: Kalos on February 28th. This event will feature some new costumed Pokemon debuts. But it will also bring back Pokemon from the regions previously celebrated with past Go Tour events, including Raids with Legendary Pokemon. Here’s what we know.

New Costumed Pokemon Debuts during the Road to Kalos Event in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If you can’t help but snag every new costumed Pokemon that appears in Pokemon Go, this event will have you making more space in your storage. Beginning with the start of Pokemon Go Road to Kalos, we’re getting 4 new costumed Pikachu. The following will make their Pokemon Go debuts during the event:

Pikachu in Red’s hat

Pikachu in Leaf’s hat

Pikachu in Ethan’s hat

Pikachu in Lyra’s hat

And yes, my Shiny hunting friends – all of these new costumed Pikachu can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. They will appear in One-Star Raids throughout the event, and will also be available as Timed Research and Field Research encounters.

Featured Wild Encounters During Pokemon Go Road to Kalos

Image courtesy of Niantic

Each day of the Road to Kalos event will highlight a different Pokemon region from Go Tour events past. That means that the wild spawn pool will change each day. Here is the schedule for wild spawns on every day of the event:

February 23rd: Kanto

The following Kanto Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Clefairy

Meowth

Pikachu

February 24th: Johto

The following Gen 2 Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Hoppip

Marill

Teddiursa

February 25th: Hoenn

The following Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region will appear more frequently in the wild:

Mudkip

Treecko

Torchic

Nincada

Poochyena

Taillow

February 26th: Sinnoh

These Pokemon from the Sinnoh region will spawn in the wild more frequently:

Chimchar

Piplup

Turtwig

Bidoof

Shinx

Snover

February 27th: Unova

The following Unovan Pkemon will appear in the wild more often:

Oshawott

Snivy

Tepig

Darumaka

Gothita

Lillipup

Every single featured Wild Encounter Pokemon during Road to Kalos can be Shiny. So, if you’ve got gaps in your Shiny dex, this event just might help you fill them.

Raid Schedule for Pokemon Go Road To Kalos

Image courtesy of Niantic

Each day during Pokemon Go Road to Kalos, trainers will be able to partake in One-Star and Five-Star Raids featuring event-themed Pokemon. Like the Wild Spawns, these Raids will change daily to reflect the featured Pokemon region. Here is the raid schedule for this event:

February 23rd: Kanto

One-Star Raids

Pikachu in Red’s hat

Pikachu in Leaf’s Hat

Five-Star Raids

Articuno

Moltres

Zapdos

February 24th: Johto

One-Star Raids

Pikachu in Ethan’s Hat

Pikachu in Lyra’s hat

Five-Star Raids

Shadow Lugia

Shadow Ho-Oh

February 25th: Hoenn

One-Star Raids:

Pikachu in Brandan’s hat

Pikachu wearing May’s bow

Primal Raids

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

February 26th: Sinnoh (Space-Time Anomalies)

One-Star Raids

Pikachu in Rei’s cap

Pikachu wearing Akari’s kerchief

Five-Star Raids

Origin Forme Dialga

Origin Forme Palkia

February 27th: Unova

This day looks to be split into 2 different paths, with slightly different raids depending on the selected path. I’ve noted which path each raids are available on in parenthesis.

One-Star Raids (Black Kyurem)

Pikachu in Hilbert’s hat

Pikachu in Hilda’s hat

One-Star Raids (White Kyurem)

Pikachu in Nate’s visor

Pikachu in Rosa’s visor

Five-Star Raids (Black Kyurem)

Reshiram

Black Kyurem

Five-Star Raids (White Kyurem)

Zekrom

White Kyurem

Bonuses & Additional Details for Pokemon Go Road to Kalos

Image courtesy of Niantic

Along with Raids and featured Wild Encounters, this event will feature a variety of bonuses. Egg distance will be halved for any eggs placed in incubators during the event. In addition, Remote Raid pass limits will be increased to 30 during the event.

Road to Kalos also offers Timed Research and Field Research for all players, plus a special Go Pass: Road to Kalos to complete. For full details on the event bonuses and rewards from Go Pass tasks, you can check out the official Road to Kalos announcement on the Pokemon Go website.

Are you excited to see these returning Pokemon for Pokemon Go Road to Kalos? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!