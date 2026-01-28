Pokemon Go Reveals Road to Kalos Event Celebrating Every Prior Go Tour Region from Kanto to Unova

Not too long ago, Niantic confirmed the first new mega evolutions headed to Pokemon Go during Go Tour: Kalos. Go Tour is always one of the biggest annual events in the mobile game, and this year’s lineup is already looking pretty solid. But now, Pokemon Go has revealed details for what just might be its biggest pre-Go Tour event to date. Pokemon Go‘s Road to Kalos event will take place ahead of the global Go Tour event, and it’s going to be packed with returning favorites from every region.
On January 28th, Niantic officially announced its Road to Kalos event. This lead-up event celebrating Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos – Global will run from Monday, February 23rd at 10 AMlocal time to Friday, February 27th at 11:59 PM local time. That takes us right up to the start of the global version of Go Tour: Kalos on February 28th. This event will feature some new costumed Pokemon debuts. But it will also bring back Pokemon from the regions previously celebrated with past Go Tour events, including Raids with Legendary Pokemon. Here’s what we know.
New Costumed Pokemon Debuts during the Road to Kalos Event in Pokemon Go
If you can’t help but snag every new costumed Pokemon that appears in Pokemon Go, this event will have you making more space in your storage. Beginning with the start of Pokemon Go Road to Kalos, we’re getting 4 new costumed Pikachu. The following will make their Pokemon Go debuts during the event:
- Pikachu in Red’s hat
- Pikachu in Leaf’s hat
- Pikachu in Ethan’s hat
- Pikachu in Lyra’s hat
And yes, my Shiny hunting friends – all of these new costumed Pikachu can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. They will appear in One-Star Raids throughout the event, and will also be available as Timed Research and Field Research encounters.
Featured Wild Encounters During Pokemon Go Road to Kalos
Each day of the Road to Kalos event will highlight a different Pokemon region from Go Tour events past. That means that the wild spawn pool will change each day. Here is the schedule for wild spawns on every day of the event:
February 23rd: Kanto
The following Kanto Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Clefairy
- Meowth
- Pikachu
February 24th: Johto
The following Gen 2 Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Hoppip
- Marill
- Teddiursa
February 25th: Hoenn
The following Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region will appear more frequently in the wild:
- Mudkip
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Nincada
- Poochyena
- Taillow
February 26th: Sinnoh
These Pokemon from the Sinnoh region will spawn in the wild more frequently:
- Chimchar
- Piplup
- Turtwig
- Bidoof
- Shinx
- Snover
February 27th: Unova
The following Unovan Pkemon will appear in the wild more often:
- Oshawott
- Snivy
- Tepig
- Darumaka
- Gothita
- Lillipup
Every single featured Wild Encounter Pokemon during Road to Kalos can be Shiny. So, if you’ve got gaps in your Shiny dex, this event just might help you fill them.
Raid Schedule for Pokemon Go Road To Kalos
Each day during Pokemon Go Road to Kalos, trainers will be able to partake in One-Star and Five-Star Raids featuring event-themed Pokemon. Like the Wild Spawns, these Raids will change daily to reflect the featured Pokemon region. Here is the raid schedule for this event:
February 23rd: Kanto
One-Star Raids
- Pikachu in Red’s hat
- Pikachu in Leaf’s Hat
Five-Star Raids
- Articuno
- Moltres
- Zapdos
February 24th: Johto
One-Star Raids
- Pikachu in Ethan’s Hat
- Pikachu in Lyra’s hat
Five-Star Raids
- Shadow Lugia
- Shadow Ho-Oh
February 25th: Hoenn
One-Star Raids:
- Pikachu in Brandan’s hat
- Pikachu wearing May’s bow
Primal Raids
- Primal Kyogre
- Primal Groudon
February 26th: Sinnoh (Space-Time Anomalies)
One-Star Raids
- Pikachu in Rei’s cap
- Pikachu wearing Akari’s kerchief
Five-Star Raids
- Origin Forme Dialga
- Origin Forme Palkia
February 27th: Unova
This day looks to be split into 2 different paths, with slightly different raids depending on the selected path. I’ve noted which path each raids are available on in parenthesis.
One-Star Raids (Black Kyurem)
- Pikachu in Hilbert’s hat
- Pikachu in Hilda’s hat
One-Star Raids (White Kyurem)
- Pikachu in Nate’s visor
- Pikachu in Rosa’s visor
Five-Star Raids (Black Kyurem)
- Reshiram
- Black Kyurem
Five-Star Raids (White Kyurem)
- Zekrom
- White Kyurem
Bonuses & Additional Details for Pokemon Go Road to Kalos
Along with Raids and featured Wild Encounters, this event will feature a variety of bonuses. Egg distance will be halved for any eggs placed in incubators during the event. In addition, Remote Raid pass limits will be increased to 30 during the event.
Road to Kalos also offers Timed Research and Field Research for all players, plus a special Go Pass: Road to Kalos to complete. For full details on the event bonuses and rewards from Go Pass tasks, you can check out the official Road to Kalos announcement on the Pokemon Go website.
