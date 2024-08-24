Black Myth: Wukong Players Can’t Beat One Very Hard Boss

Black Myth: Wukong on PS5 and PC is the biggest game in the world right now, partially thanks to how much it has resonated in China. To this end, it took the game only three days to sell 10 million units. In other words, it’s one of this generation’s biggest successes. Those who decide to hop on the bandwagon should be prepared for a tough game though. Across its 15-40 hour campaign — the length varying how deep you dive into the side content — you will die plenty of times, especially from one boss in the game.

To this end, the top post on the Black Myth: Wukong Reddit page this week is a post complaining about one specific enemy who is absolutely destroying many players. That enemy is the Wandering Wight, more commonly known as the big blue baby. Black Myth: Wukong isn’t as hard as some games — primarily the FromSoftware games that inspire it — but the Wandering Wight is proving to be one of the hardest fights of 2024.

The top comment on the post below is a post of a player revealing it took them an hour and a half to get pass the character. The popularity of the comment suggests this is not an isolated struggle.

“Bruh, it took me 23 tries. Crazy. I get to the Wolf Boss at the temple, do it in two. How is this massive baby so hard,” reads another popular comment. Other comments reveals players are currently stuck at the character, unable to progress.

While the Wandering Wight is a very hard fight, he is unfortunately not the hardest. It appears many players have not made it very far in the game, where there are a couple more fights that will likewise take many attempts to overcome.

Black Myth: Wukong is available via the PS5 and the PC only.