Blair Witch Gameplay Details Revealed, Including Time Loops and Combat

Bloober Team will be releasing their upcoming video game set in the universe created by the Blair Witch films next month, but there is still much to learn about the title. After being revealed during Xbox‘s presser at E3 last month, fans were rather curious as to what exactly will be going down in a Blair Witch game. Well, as can be seen in the trailer above, and as was present in the films, there are definitely going to be time loops, but according to the devs, they are not going to be used in a nice manner.

During a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, Barbara Kciuck and Maciej Glomb discussed a number of topics revolving around the upcoming Blair Witch game, including the use of time loops. “As the reveal trailer suggested, Bloober Team‘s Blair Witch will also feature time loops,” Kciuk said. “However, without spoiling anything, let me just say that they are not the Groundhog Day-style loops. They are not there to help you make your situation better in the end. Blair Witch uses them for much more sinister reasons.”

It is also noted during the interview that the Blair Witch game will feature combat, a first for Bloober Team. All of their previous titles provide more of a less aggressive experience that is haunting nonetheless, but players of Blair Witch will indeed be able to fight back. “So it changes the experience for sure but I wouldn’t say it’s a drastic change,” Glomb said. “We are convinced that to create a truly horrifying horror experience in a video game you have to make the players feel vulnerable.

“When introducing new encounter mechanics we don’t really want to change that. What we want to do is to diversify gameplay mechanics. We already experimented with chase and stealth sequences and with Blair Witch we want to try yet another type of combat in which you will be finally able to defend yourself. Having said that we try to design it in such a way that it still feels as you’re a pray not a hunter.”

Blair Witch will be arriving on August 30th for PC and Xbox One. If you are unaware as to what the Blair Witch game will be about, here’s more: