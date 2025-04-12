Monster Hunter Wilds Players Have Had Enough of “Embarrassing” Issue With the Game

Monster Hunter Wilds have had enough of one specific part of the new MH game that is so undercooked it is “embarrassing,” according to the same players. We are four months deep into 2025, and MH Wilds remains the biggest release of the year. Other games like Kingdom Come Deliverance, R.E.P.O, and Schedule I have all challenged the throne, but ultimately have come up short to the significance and success the new Capcom game has experienced. That said, while many have been buying and playing the new Monster Hunter game, not everyone checking it out is loving it. This is perhaps most evident by the game’s “Mixed” Steam User review rating. It’s also clear scrolling through the MH Wilds Reddit page any given day.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page over the past few days is a post complaining about how the game goes about letting players know when they have earned a new title. And judging by both the popularity of the post, and the comments, this is a common take, at least among the more hardcore players of the game.

“You have earned a new title,” reads the post in question. “We’re not gonna tell you what new title, and there won’t be a notification on the title page of what it is, but you have earned a new title. Seriously how is the reward screen this bad? I did the challenge in the arena Doshaguma of the hollow finally with an A rank, and it says I earned a title, but I can’t even find it.”

The comments reveal many players have just gone and completely ignored the system while playing the game, while others have pointed out these type of issues are common for everything beyond the core gameplay loop.

“Outside of combat this game is embarrassing, the user interface team did an objectively bad job. Opening the map is so annoying, you have to hold it down to skip notifications, then press it again to open map. Opening menus remembers what tab you were on, so muscle memory will never help you and you always have to look at what you’re doing to get to the same menu every time.”

Of course, much of this can be fixed over time with updates to the game, but the title system specifically needs to essentially be redone from the ground up, which may mean players won’t get the improvements they want.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not acknowledged or addressed this latest negative feedback from Monster Hunter Wilds players. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the Capcom game — including all of the latest MH Wilds news, all of the latest MH Wilds rumors and leaks, and all of the latest MH Wilds deals — click here.