A Minecraft Movie Has Already Passed Captain America 4 At Box Office

A Minecraft Movie‘s impressive box office run continues, as the video game adaptation is already 2025’s highest-grossing title at the domestic box office so far. According to Deadline, A Minecraft Movie is projected to easily retain the No. 1 spot on the box office charts this weekend, grossing a strong $80+ million over the frame. On the heels of the film’s record-breaking debut, that would raise A Minecraft Movie‘s U.S. haul to $280.3 million in just two weekends. That total clears what Captain America: Brave New World has made to date; the Marvel film has grossed $199.5 million domestically as of this writing.

The rest of the estimated top five this weekend consists entirely of new arrivals. King of Kings should be in second with $17.6 million, The Amateur comes in third with 15 million, Warfare opens in fourth with $8 million, and Drop is projected to be in fifth with $7.7 million.

Despite earning mixed reviews from critics, A Minecraft Movie capitalized on the popularity of its source material and far exceeded its initial box office projections. Last week, the film scored $162.8 million domestically, which is the biggest debut ever for a video game adaptation. The Warner Bros. release took full advantage of a weak marketplace, as several of 2025’s high-profile releases have struggled commercially.

One of those aforementioned titles that disappointed was Captain America: Brave New World, which earned $100 million over the extended Presidents’ Day holiday weekend. After a soft opening, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe endured a steep second weekend decline and ended up becoming one of the franchise’s lowest-grossing entries. Unlike A Minecraft Movie, Brave New World was unable to overcome its own mixed critical reception despite facing minimal competition itself.

A Minecraft Movie is clearly showing no signs of slowing down, and it should be able to continue to dominate the multiplex throughout the remainder of the month. Next weekend sees the premiere of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, but that’s an R-rated horror film targeting a much older demographic. This means both titles will likely co-exist rather peacefully at the box office, which is great news for distributor Warner Bros. (the studio coincidentally behind both). After some infamous bombs, WB seems to be getting back on track, and it’ll be interesting to see how high A Minecraft Movie can go before it bows out of theaters. Even with all the summer blockbusters still to come, by December it could still rank as one of the year’s highest-grossing titles.

That A Minecraft Movie quickly surpassed a Marvel movie on the yearly charts illustrates where the MCU is in the current pop culture zeitgeist. There was a time when the franchise was untouchable at the box office, but the past few releases (save for Deadpool & Wolverine) haven’t been much of a draw. As Marvel builds to the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, it needs films like Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to turn things around. Unfortunately, early box office estimates for Thunderbolts* indicate Marvel’s downward trend could continue, but hopefully things turn around between now and the film’s premiere.