Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition Announced

Developer Bloober Team and Lionsgate today announced Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition, a new version of the Blair Witch story built specifically for virtual reality. The new VR title is set to release for the Oculus Quest platform on October 29th -- right before Halloween -- for $29.99. It is planned to release on additional VR platforms in the coming months, but no specific dates have been announced. But perhaps best of all? The new VR version will let you pet the dog, Bullet.

"The Blair Witch story has been rebuilt for the Oculus Quest platform to offer a uniquely immersive and horrifying VR experience," the press release announcing Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition reads in part. "With environments redesigned for more interactivity and accommodate new creature encounters. In addition, there is a new control system and mechanics for your canine companion, Bullet – give him a treat right out of your hand, pet him at any time, and even play fetch! Players can enjoy a 360 immersive experience in the Black Hills Forest."

Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition! You have never been so close to those tragic stories from the Black Hills Forest. Redesigned from the ground-up with the #OculusQuest in mind. Coming October 29th, 2020, just in time for #Halloween!#BlairWitch #OculusGame #VRgame #VRhorror — Blair Witch (@BlairWitchGame) October 6, 2020

As noted above, Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition is set to release on the Oculus Quest platform for $29.99 on October 29th. It is planned to release for other VR platforms in the following months. Blair Witch, the non-VR version, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Blair Witch video game right here.

What do you think of the VR announcement for Blair Witch? Are you excited to check it out on the Oculus Quest? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!