Blizzard Co-Founder Frank Pearce Leaves Company After 28 Years

Today, Frank Pearce, the co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment, announced his departure from the company he’s been at for the past 28 years. It appears the long-time Blizzard executive is leaving the company on nothing but good terms, simply noting it’s time to past the torch onto the next generation.

“My journey as part of the Blizzard community began over 28 years ago,” wrote Pearce. “Allen offered me an opportunity to join him and Mike in their adventure and dream to make video games. Video games were a passion that we shared, and I had only a fleeting hope that I would have the opportunity to make games one day. The decision was easy for me – I did not have the benefit of internet searches to help start me down the path. Allen’s offer letter was the best and only chance I thought I might ever have. Looking back, I know how incredibly fortunate I was to have been a part of what Blizzard has become.”

According to Pearce, he and the other founders always simply wanted to make games that they wanted to play, believing other like-minded people would also want to play said games.

“Today we characterize it more specifically with the ambitious vision of bringing the world together through epic entertainment,” continued Pearce. “I am so proud to have had the chance to positively impact the lives of so many people through the experiences we have created.”

This is only a smidgen of a much larger letter Pearce penned to his co-workers, fans of Blizzard, and more. If you want to read everything he had to say, as well as what his co-workers had to say about him, click here.

“My request and hope for all of you is that you continue living the Blizzard values and that you be kind and respectful to one another as you experience what Blizzard creates in the future,” reads the final paragraph. “Blizzard is a special place and a special community, and everyone with whom you interact is important to the Blizzard journey as it continues forward. Thanks to everyone for the wonderful past I have enjoyed, and thank you in advance for the great future I expect we will share.”

In addition to being one of the three co-founders, Pearce, until today, was the active vice president of the company and an executive producer on the World of Warcraft series.