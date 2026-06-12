Xbox Game Pass Updated With 3 New Day One Games

Xbox Game Pass across Ultimate, PC, and Premium tiers has been updated with three new PC and Xbox Series X games, all of which are day-one games, which is to say, games released today. In other words, rather than pay for each of these new three releases, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download them for free in one of the biggest day-one drops of 2026. Unfortunately, while it’s a big drop, it’s not the best one.

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In 2026, Xbox Game Pass has had many day-one games, but outside releases from Xbox itself — like its most recent masterpiece — they’ve almost been forgettable, smaller games with Metacritic scores in the 70s or at best, the low 80s. These three new additions are no exception to this trend. That said, for subscribers looking for something new to play, the following games are now options.

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

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Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions is a sci-fi multiplayer adventure game from developer System Era Softworks and Devolver Digital that launched today in early access and is available across Premium, PC, and Ultimate tiers.

In the game, players join the ESS Starseeker crew to journey through the cosmos, moving from planet to planet, working together to achieve objectives along the way.

The early access game does not currently have a Metacritic score, but it does have a user review score on Steam, where it has a 40% approval rating so far.

Beastro

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Beastro is a cozy-style adventure game from Timberline Studio where the fate of the world rests on what’s for dinner. In the game, you will farm and gather fresh ingredients to create tasty recipes to fuel the Caretakers for deck-building battles as they attempt to save the world.

Beastro is available via Ultimate and PC tiers, and it also does not have a Metacritic score, leaving potential customers no insight into its quality beyond user reviews. To this end, it has a 92% approval rating so far on Steam.

Frog Sqwad

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Lastly, there is Frog Sqwad, which has been made available via PC, Premium, and Ultimate tiers. This is a multiplayer extraction puzzle platformer from Panic Stations. Like the other two games, it does not have a Metacritic score, but it does have a 90% approval rating on Steam so far.

In the game, which supports up to eight players, you storm the sewers for the glory of the Swamp King, eating everything and anything until you become the Megafrog.

How long any of these games will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do not know because, per usual, Microsoft has not provided this information. As long as they are, though, subscribers can purchase each with an exclusive 20% discount.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.