Blizzard Seemingly Developing New Multiplayer First-Person Shooter

It looks as though Blizzard Entertainment is working on a new multiplayer first-person shooter of some sort. Although Blizzard has already found great success over the years with Overwatch and is currently developing Overwatch 2, the longtime video game company seems to now be trying to double down on this genre with a new franchise of some sort.

Spotted on the LinkedIn profile for Kristopher Howl, who is a Lead Game Designer at Blizzard, it was said that the company is in the process of working on this new shooter. Details on the game itself were sparse, but Howl states that he has been working on the title over a period of three years. As such, it seems like work on the game could be pretty far along.

"Lead Game Designer on an unannounced FPS PVP project," said Howl's description of the work that he has done on the game. "Over three years, work involved managing Level, UX, Combat and Systems design, guiding new level building technology, aligning teams on the vision of the project, hiring and designing gameplay systems."

Perhaps the most interesting part of knowing that Blizzard is working on a new multiplayer shooter involves the publisher's upcoming acquisition by Microsoft. Assuming that this mystery game hasn't already been agreed to come to other platforms, it stands to reason that by the time this project is announced, it may end up being exclusive to Xbox and PC. For Xbox to snag an exclusive like this could be a big get for the company, especially after having spent so much money to acquire Blizzard in the first place. Then again, there's always a chance that this game may never actually release given that it still hasn't been unveiled. As such, we'll just have to wait to hear more from Blizzard officially in the future.

