Blizzard's BlizzConline Merch is Available Now

Blizzard's BlizzConline event concluded over the weekend, deliver exciting news for World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Diablo fans. In addition to the news, tons of new merch launched celebration of Blizzard's 30th anniversary, including a limited edition pin, exclusive puzzle, art print, gaming desk mat, journal, lanyard and outerwear. There was also new books, plush, and the Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard exclusive replica. Here's everything you need to know...

Blizzard's entire collection of BlizzConline merch is available to order here at the Blizzard Gear store. Details on some standout items are available below, along with a gallery of images. At the time of writing, Blizzard is offering 20% off all orders when you use the code BLIZZ20 at checkout.

According to Blizzard, the Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard Exclusive Replica measures 17 inches tall in the stand. "Forged according to the Jailer's will, the Helm of Domination was to be the vessel of Death's influence on Azeroth. The Nathrezim imprisoned the spirit of the orc chieftain Ner'zhul within the helm, granting him command over a vast army of undead Scourge. The fallen Prince Arthas Menethil freed the Helm from the Frozen Throne, donning it to take up the mantle of the Lich King." You can order one here for $299.99 while they last.

As noted, the Blizzard 30th anniversary merch will include a limited edition pin, exclusive puzzle, art print, gaming desk mat, journal, lanyard and outerwear. All of the products will include the 30th anniversary logo, along with imagery from Blizzard's iconic games. You can grab all of these items right here.

As for the books, pre-orders are live for The Art of Hearthstone Volume IV: Year of the Raven, The Art of Overwatch Volume 2, and World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook.

There's even a Purple Murloc Plush that you can order here for $19.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.