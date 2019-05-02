Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Today, 505 Games and ArtPlay announced the release date of the long-awaited and highly-anticipated Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the new game from Castlevania series producer Koji Igarashi. More specifically, the Castlevania spiritual successor will launch on June 18 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version will arrive a bit later on June 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of how much the game will cost. Further, 505 Games hasn’t said while the Nintendo Switch skew is arriving a week later than every other platform.

However, we do have a brand-new trailer, which demonstrates how far the game has come since it was first announced back in 2015, when it appeared on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, and quickly became the most crowdfunded game on the platform. However, the $5.5 million was quickly bested by Shenmue III, which to date, is the most funded game on Kickstarter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more media of Bloodstained, be sure to check out the game’s official website. Meanwhile, for more information on the title, here’s an official elevator pitch:

“Bloodstained is an exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG packing all of the best features you’ve come to know and love from the Metroidvania genre into a single, content-packed game.

“Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist’s curse which slowly crystallizes her body. In order to save herself, and indeed, all of humanity, she must battle her way through a demon-infested castle summoned by Gebel, her old friend whose body and mind has become more crystal than flesh.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you plan on picking this one up? If so, on what platform?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!