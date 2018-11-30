‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’ Adds WayForward To Development Team

We already know that producer Koji Igarashi and his team have been hard at work on the 2.5-D action/adventure Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, set to release it sometime in 2019. But now the team is serious about making the Castlevania-inspired game the best it can be — and it just brought on a team of experts to get the job done.

Igarashi confirmed in a new update on Bloodstained‘s KickStarter page that the developers at WayForward have joined the project, bringing their years of expertise to the table to assure that the game meets its release period next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WayForward previously worked on such titles as Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition and The Mummy Demastered, as well as other projects like DuckTales Remastered and Contra 4. So its reputation certainly speaks for itself.

Igarashi noted the following when it came to adding on WayForward’s talents:

“For this month’s update, we have an incredible support who will be joining the Bloodstained team. Can you guess who? It’s WayForward!

That’s right, WayForward, the makers of Shantae! As you may already know, they are top-tier when it comes to side-scrolling action games. There is even a staff member who previously worked on one of my projects, which is incredibly encouraging.

In consideration of their past achievements, WayForward will be helping the development team realize my vision for this game. Maybe I am even more excited than everyone else – with their help Bloodstained will become an even better game.”

It’s unknown to what extent WayForward will be contributing to the project, but their talents certainly won’t go wasted here; and will give Bloodstained just the polish it needs to be a serious contender for one of next year’s best games.

Plus, considering it’s coming to multiple platforms, it doesn’t hurt to have a team that worked on them, including Nintendo Switch. Congrats to all involved with the project!

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will release sometime in 2019 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.