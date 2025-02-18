Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Is Getting a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game Mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is launching Season 2 Reloaded on February 20th, and this season will bring loads of new content across the board. This includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s multiplayer, Call of Duty: Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Each season brings new players into the fray, and gives veterans something new to enjoy. While there are loads of new additions in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded, a certain collaboration is the main attraction: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This collaboration has been highly anticipated since it was first teased, and fans have been dying to see what will be added.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are having an epic crossover. Players can expect new skins, a game mode, cosmetics, weapons, and more with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles decorations across maps.

Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles splinter.

The main things added in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded are skins for the four iconic turtles, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, and the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game mode, TMNT Moshpit. Players will get to unleash Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ weapons and abilities across a variety of game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint. TMNT Moshpit is a limited-time game mode, meaning players should play it while they can.

In these game modes, players can unleash ninja-level abilities and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle scorestreaks. Unlike other game modes, players can earn these scorestreaks by normal methods but also through objective plays. These special scorestreaks include both General Abilities and Turtle Powers.

General Abilities grant the following:

For 30 seconds, gain increased health plus fast health regen and increased movement speed and melee range. A HUD indicator will flash when an enemy is outside your view and being shot while running toward an enemy will not slow you down. You can perform Finishing Moves on enemies from any direction. Plus, gain the ability to Double Jump and Air Dash.

Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Skateboard.

Turtle Powers let players activate character-specific abilities from a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ character. These include the following:

Splinter : Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines.

: Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines. Leonardo : Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth.

: Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth. Donatello : See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades.

: See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades. Michelangelo : Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment.

: Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment. Raphael: Unlimited Shuriken.

Finally, players can use iconic weapons from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, specifically weapons used by Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. These take the form of melee weapons like the Katanas, Bo Staff, Nunchaku, and Sais. Additionally, a Skateboard will be available as a melee weapon to complete the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set.