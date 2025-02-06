Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer & Zombies is Free to Play for a Limited Time

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer is playable for free right now! Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises on the planet and there are few other games that can rival its level of engagement. It is routinely the best selling game or at the very least, the second best selling game every year it releases. It’s a juggernaut franchise that has been running for 20 years strong now with no signs of slowing down. In fact, it might even become even bigger now, something that was difficult to imagine just a few years ago. Now that Xbox owns the franchise, Microsoft can invest even more into it and offer up more teams to do new things with it.

On top of that, Call of Duty is now apart of Xbox Game Pass on day one every year. That means Xbox and PC players no longer have to pay $70 a year to play the new Call of Duty. So long as they have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, they can jump in on the fun at no extra cost. Given a lot of Xbox players already have Game Pass, it’s a great value. Even if you just want to play the campaign, it’s much cheaper than buying the whole game for something that can usually be finished in 6 – 8 hours.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Goes Free to Play This Weekend

call of duty: black ops 6

With that said, if you somehow haven’t played Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 yet and you’re interested, there’s a great new offer available. Call of Duty has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s multiplayer and Zombies modes will be free to play from February 6th – February 10th. 10 multiplayer maps, including Nuketown, will be available to play in addition to 2 zombies maps: Liberty Falls and the latest map, The Tomb. This is available on all platforms at no cost, meaning PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players can all jump in on the action this coming weekend so long as they have the storage space.

The standard Call of Duty modes will be available in this trial including Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Kill Order, and Gunfight alongside a brand new mode known as Overdrive. The new mode gives players between 1 – 3 stars per kill, the fancier the kill (headshots, executions, etc.), the more stars you earn. As you gain these stars, you’ll also earn extra abilities such as enhanced movement, the ability to briefly see through walls after getting a kill, and more. It’s a fun, fast-paced mode new with Black Ops 6 season 2.

If you enjoy your free trial of Black Ops 6, you’ll be able to carry your progress over to the full game. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is currently $21 off across digital platforms, so you can get it for $48.99, which is a pretty solid deal. On top of the multiplayer and Zombies being solid experiences, the campaign is really good this year and arguably one of the best the series has ever seen. So, if you enjoy a good FPS campaign, Black Ops 6 is worth getting while its on sale since the campaign isn’t included in this free trial.