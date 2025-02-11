Call of Duty: BO6 and Warzone Get New Updates for Season 2

Activision has today released new updates for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone across all platforms. Currently in the midst of Season 2, BO6 and Warzone have largely been quite stable in recent weeks and haven’t required many fixes from Activision in order to improve either Call of Duty game. Now, that has finally changed as a new update to both titles has brought about a handful of tiny adjustments.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update contains fixes to Multiplayer and Zombies game modes. On the Multiplayer front, Activision has now restricted a handful of different guns from Ranked while also resolving an issue tied to Blueprints for the XMG. When it comes to Zombies, all that this BO6 update has done is improve the mode’s stability.

As for Warzone, this new Call of Duty update is largely associated with Ranked. Activision has now restricted Experimental Gas grenades in Ranked while also fixing a problem tied to demoting. Outside of this, everything else that the Warzone update does is related to random bugs.

To see everything that has been changed in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you can find the full patch notes for both CoD games attached below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from equipping some Weapon Blueprints for the XMG.

Ranked Play

Restrictions Update The following weapons have been restricted in Ranked Play. SMGs KSV PPSh-41 Assault Rifles Cypher 091



ZOMBIES

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes

RANKED PLAY

Experimental Gas grenade has been restricted in Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue where demotion protection wouldn’t prevent a player from demoting.

BUG FIXES