Board Game Cyber Monday Deals Include Descent, Star Wars, Mysterium and More

Amazon has launched several Cyber Monday deals on board games, but the collection of strategy games is especially exciting. In fact, several of the titles that appear in our 2021 holiday gift guide for tabletop are massively discounted until the end of the day today, November 29th.

Some of the top deals in the collection include a whopping 45% off the critically acclaimed Descent: Legends of The Dark, 42% off Star Wars Legion, and 55% off the creepy Mysterium. There are also huge discounts on classics like Pandemic, Catan, and Carcassone. These board games are only a fraction of what’s available in the Cyber Monday deal, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to supplement your strategy games with some lighter fare, Amazon is running another Cyber Monday sale on Hasbro board games. Eligible titles include classic family games like Monopoly, Guess Who, Clue, Connect 4 and more. You can shop that entire sale right here while it lasts.

Finally, Amazon has a Cyber Monday sale going on Osmo educational games that cover various STEM subjects for kids. You can browse through that collection of deals right here. Again, all of these Cyber Monday board game sales will expire at the end of the day today, November 29th. You can shop all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales right here.