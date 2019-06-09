Borderlands 2 DLC Bridging Gap With Borderlands 3 Now Live

The rumors have been running throughout the Internet like wild over the past couple of weeks, and now that this year’s E3 is upon us, it is time to either put them to rest or confirm them. One such rumor, which was later leaked, is in regards to Borderlands 2 DLC that is arriving during E3. Of course, it would be interesting to get new DLC for a 7-year-old game, especially when the next installment is only a few months away from launch. However, the new DLC is meant to act as a bridge between the two entries, and it is officially live.

The Borderlands 2 DLC in question is indeed called Commander Lilith and the Battle for Sanctuary, and it is meant to connect the narrative that was featured in the previous installment and the one that takes place in Borderlands 3. “Return to the award winning shooter-looter for a new adventure that sets the stage for the upcoming Borderlands 3,” reads the leaked description from the Steam page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sanctuary is under siege, the Vault’s map has been stolen and a toxic gas is poisoning Pandora. Fight new bosses, explore new zones, get new loot (including an entirely new tier beyond Legendary) and join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on ruling the planet.”

Gearbox had mentioned they had a few surprises in store for fans, and this new DLC for Borderlands 2 was clearly one of them. So, dive back into the popular game and prepare yourself for Borderlands 3 in true Vault Hunter fashion.

Borderlands 2 is currently available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC. When it comes to Commander Lilith and the Battle for Sanctuary, it is available now for free. As for Borderlands 3, it is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information on the popular looter shooter franchise, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Excited for the new content for Borderlands 2? Are you preparing yourself for the highly anticipated release of Borderlands 3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!