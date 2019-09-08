Borderlands 3 Art Style and Story Details Discussed by Gearbox Boss

Borderlands 3 will be arriving in less than a week, which means fans everywhere are getting prepared to jump back into Pandora and start exploring once more. Of course, there will be much more to experience this time around as players will now be able to travel to separate planets during their journeys. That said, there is still much to learn about the game, especially when it appears that something interesting is afoot that involves Sirens. In addition to this, it seems that the series’ art style has been in question, but Gearbox Software boss Randy Pitchford himself has stepped in to settle a few debates.

Over the years, fans have referred to the Borderlands series’ art as cel-shaded, but Gearbox has clarified that this isn’t the case. Concept artist Amanda Christensen recently took to Twitter to state that they use a “comic book style” art for the Borderlands games. “Also there isn’t a magic button in engine that makes it happen,” they said. “Everything is meticulously hand painted and inked.” Pitchford then chimed in to say that they have always called it “concept art style” or “graphic novel art style” and that comic book style also works.

In addition to this, Pitchford was asked about some story elements in Borderlands 3. One fan asked if Sirens are born with their powers, or if they obtain them later in life as well as if Jack’s idea of there only being six Sirens canon. “Jack isn’t the only one who believes there are only six sirens,” Pitchford said. He also notes that there is “no evidence that refutes those that believe there are only six.” As for the other question, the upcoming Borderlands 3 should help.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, including why Handsome Jack won’t be making a comeback, check out some of our previous coverage.

[H/t GamingBolt]