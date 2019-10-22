Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Gearbox announced this week its full plans for the Bloody Harvest event in Borderlands 3 within a new trailer and a release date for the Halloween-themed occasion. The Bloody Harvest event will begin on October 24th and will go on long after that since it’s not scheduled to end until December 5th. A new Legendary weapon, themed cosmetics, and unique enemies will be available throughout the event including a normal boss fight reimagined in the spirit of Halloween.

The trailer above shows what to expect from Borderlands 3’s Halloween event starting with the appearance of Captain Haunt. It’s an alternate version of the Captain Traunt boss fight players encounter in the normal game and can only be found in Heck, the new setting that’s reachable by completing event challenges. Gather up enough of a substance called “Hecktoplasm” for a new character named Maurice and you’ll be able to head to Heck and fight Captain Haunt and some ghoulish enemies.

“Maurice kindly asks that you collect a certain amount of Hecktoplasm, an item that drops from slain Haunted enemies,” a preview of the event on the Borderlands site explains. “You’ll encounter Haunted enemies all over the galaxy during Bloody Harvest; you’ll know them by their ghostly green glow. Once you’ve collected enough Hecktoplasm, Maurice will open a portal to Heck aboard Sanctuary III that will transport you to the creepy domain of Captain Haunt and his undead minions.”

Fire-breathing Rakks and other enemies are among those that’ll be found during the event. Captain Haunt is the final boss and has been updated accordingly to be a flaming skull of fire encased in a spooky set of armor.

As for the rewards for completing the challenges in Heck and elsewhere, the big prize is the Fearmonger shotgun. The new Legendary gun is joined by special Anointed weapons that use a Terror debuff which inhibits players’ aim if its used on them but can also be used against enemies. By completing unique Bloody Harvest challenges, you’ll unlock various cosmetic items.

“During the event, you have the chance to earn a skin for each of the four Vault Hunters (which also apply to Moze’s mech Iron Bear and Fl4K’s pets), a seasonal ECHO Device Skin, a shrunken head Weapon Trinket, and finally a ghostly Global Weapon Skin, all of which you can check out in the trailer up top,” Gearbox said about the event.

Borderlands 3’s Bloody Harvest event will begin on October 24th.