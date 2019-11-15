Borderlands 3 First Campaign DLC Reveal Date Announced

Borderlands 3 will be revealing its first bit of campaign, story DLC very soon. There’s no word on when our first bit of post-launch narrative content will hit the madcap PS4, Xbox One, and PC game, but Gearbox announced today that it will reveal said DLC on November 20, and presumably we will hear when it’s releasing then as well. More specifically, the reveal trailer for the DLC will air on November 20 at 11 a.m. EST, during The Borderlands Show, and it will feature Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who is surely going to dive deep into the DLC and probably have some Shift Codes to give out.

Gearbox further makes the distinction that this won’t be free DLC, however, you can cop it — plus the other three upcoming campaign DLC releases — by getting the Season Pass, which you can get via an individual purchase or by getting the Super Deluxe Edition of the game. According to Gearbox, DLC campaigns will expand the narrative and gameplay, though it’s unclear what the scope of each is.

In addition to diving deep into the DLC, the aforementioned Borderlands Show — hosted by Greg Miller — will also plunge into the big patch coming to the game later this month, which will include the endgame challenge of Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite, Mayhem Mode 4, and some highly-requested quality of life improvements.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, it’s poised to come to Google Stadia later this year. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the zany looter-shooter by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or your best hot take letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be returning to the wasteland for more Borderlands 3 story content?