Borderlands 3 Is Adding an Even Harder Mayhem Mode

Borderlands 3 players now have a sizable update to play with now that the Bloody Harvest limited-time event has begun. It’s scheduled to last from now until December 5th, and with it come a ton of changes for features like Photo Mode support on consoles, new customizations to outfit characters and their weapons, and much more. One of the biggest changes that’s not out just yet but is on the way will affect players who have completed the game a few times already when Gearbox Software adds an even more challenging Mayhem mode.

Gearbox shared the patch notes for its big update from Thursday to show what had changed and what was going on with the Bloody Harvest event. Included in the post was a preview of what’s to come which included the announcement for Mayhem 4, the next Mayhem Mode level that’ll give players an even more difficult challenge. Stronger enemies will litter this mode along with a set of Legendary items that’ll be exclusive to that mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mayhem 4 isn’t live just yet, but it’s planned to be released in the first of several updates in the works that are looking to improve the Mayhem Mode.

“The first update will be released as part of the Takedown at Maliwan’s Blacksite and includes the first new Mayhem Mode level, Mayhem 4,” the post about Borderlands 3’s upcoming Mayhem 4 level said. “Expect a significant challenge when it debuts, with tougher enemies that reward players with highly synergized character builds. A new batch of Legendary gear will also only drop while in Mayhem 4 to reward those players who are truly up for the challenge.”

Today we’ll release an update to #Borderlands3 by 3PM PT that commences our Bloody Harvest event! Read the notes to learn about the fixes included in this patch as well as our goals for patches and hotfixes in the coming weeks. ➜ https://t.co/kyt50sfkvN pic.twitter.com/spfnmkb2El — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) October 24, 2019

Even further beyond that, the Mayhem Mode will go through a total overhaul. This will include UI support ands of course new rewards among other features, but it sounds like it’ll be a while before that update is released.

“Longer term we have plans to overhaul Mayhem Mode with more UI support, new Mayhem Modifiers that change gameplay more dramatically, Mayhem playlists, new rewards, and additional levels of Mayhem to work through,” the update about the Mayhem Mode plans concluded. “We’re excited about Mayhem 2.0 and we’ll talk more about it when we get a little closer to its release.”

Borderlands 3’s Bloody Harvest event is live now, and you can see everything that’s included in the update by reading through the patch notes above.