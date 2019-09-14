Borderlands 3: How To Find The One Punch Man Gun

Borderlands 3 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and there’s a One Punch Man gun in it. That’s about all the salient information you need to know, really. That said, if you’re wondering how to find the One Punch Man gun, well, don’t worry, we got you covered. The first thing you need to know is the gun isn’t tied to any story or side missions. In other words, the gun is easy to miss. So, the first thing you need to do is fast travel to Lectra City, Promethea. From here, head downtown. Then kill One Punch Man. Boom get the gun.

Okay, to do this, make sure to head to the downtown square in Lectra City, and then go downstairs into the tunnels. At this point, take a left in the tunnel, and look for the cavity in the wall. From here, flip all the tv switches, which will release the dangerous man. Of course, he can kill you in one punch so be careful and keep moving. Powerful weapons help too. As always, the drop is random, but there is a legendary shotgun that drops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, Borderlands 3 is full of references like this, brimming in fact. However, this is certainly one of the cooler ones.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, it will be available on Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, and information on the madcap looter-shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Gearbox has addressed the game’s current issues while being played in split-screen.

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”