Borderlands 3 Screenshots Show How The Series’ Graphics Have Evolved Over Time

Borderlands‘ cel-shaded art style looks better than ever before in Borderlands 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. While the Borderlands series isn’t a franchise you immediately think of when you think about series’ with leading graphical fidelity because of its cel-shaded art style, it doesn’t mean it’s not impressive looking. Further, while the series’ graphical evolution isn’t as noticeable as a result, it doesn’t mean things aren’t improving, as a new image over on Reddit proves.

Throughout the series, Gearbox has stayed faithful to the Borderlands art style, which does cel-shaded graphics better than any game in the industry. However, there’s been improvements made on the engine side that means lighting and other smaller visual touches have improved, and these small visual improvements add up. The difference in graphics between the first Borderlands game in 2009 compared to Borderlands 3 is quite noticeable.

Again, the evolution of Borderlands graphics isn’t as noticeable as other cross-gen series, but it’s interesting to see new tech and refined engines improve a series’ visuals over time, even when that series doesn’t trek in state-of-the-art graphical fidelity.

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and set to release on September 13. For more news and media on the madcap looter-shooter, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the post-apocalyptic game via an official overview.

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.