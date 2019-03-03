‘Borderlands 3’ Will Be Announced When It’s Ready, Says Gearbox Boss

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford says a Borderlands 3 announcement will come when it’s ready, and also confirms that a new Brothers in Arms game is still in development.

Interacting with fans on Twitter, Pitchford, as is typical, was bombarded about questions about a new Borderlands. However, despite how desperate some fans get for news about a new entry in the post-apocalyptic shooter series, Pitchford insists they will hear about the game when Gearbox is ready to show it off.

It has been no secret that we have games in development and that includes games in the borderlands franchise. I cannot control what other people worry about. I’m worried about creating entertainment and will announce things when they are ready. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) February 25, 2019

As you can see, it appears Pitchford and Gearbox aren’t announcing the game until they have something meaty to show, which is a nice change of pace. This generation so many developers and publishers have revealed games with not only nothing to show, but nothing to show for years after. It appears Borderlands 3 won’t be doing this though.

That said, while Gearbox is taking its time to reveal Borderlands 3, the wait for fans may finally be coming to an end. Last month, Gearbox revealed that it has some “never-before-seen” reveals planned for PAX East later this month. And naturally, fans of Borderlands think this tease is for a Borderlands 3 reveal, especially since the game is reported to be releasing this year, which would mean Gearbox would need to reveal it sooner rather than later.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Pitchford also confirmed once again that a new Brothers in Arms is in development, but unfortunately that’s about all he can say.

We are working on some things Brothers in Arms related… not ready to announce anything yet. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) February 28, 2019

