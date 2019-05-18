Borderlands 3 Is Playable Offline

Back in March, Gearbox and 2K finally unveiled Borderlands 3, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year in September. Since then, it’s shown off a lot of the game, which, for the most part, simply looks like more Borderlands. In other words, it looks like the madcap, over-the-top looter-shooter everyone has come to love, but refined a little bit. That said, one detail that wasn’t clear was whether or not the game would be playable offline like previous entries. As you may know, more and more games require a constant Internet connection. For example, just this month Ubisoft revealed that even if you’re playing it by yourself, Ghost Recon Breakpoint requires a constant Internet connection. Thankfully, Gearbox has confirmed that Borderlands 3 is 100 percent playable offline.

For looter-shooters especially, the ability to play offline is kinda rare. And when you top this news with the fact that there’s also split-screen co-op, a lot of gamers are going to be pretty happy. Interestingly, Gearbox has also confirmed there will be vehicle customization, but it didn’t go into further details on how robust this customization will be.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on Borderlands 3, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, if you haven’t already, be sure to also check out our official preview of the game.

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads the opening of the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

