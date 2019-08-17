Borderlands 3 Writers Tease The Future of The Series

Borderlands 3 won’t be the last game in the series when it hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC next month, according to its lead writers. Further, while it’s going to tie up a lot of threads, it’s also going to introduce new ones. That said, Gearbox is aiming to provide a fulfilling conclusion to the current saga and the stories that have unraveled across the previous entries. But it’s not the end for this world or its characters.

During a recent interview, Borderlands 3 lead writers Danny Homan and Sam Winkler teased what fans of the madcap post-apocalyptic series can expect from the series in the future. According to Winkler, Borderlands 3 is “definitely a successor to all the games,” at least in regards to its story, because it picks up where the previous titles left off. And over the course of its 30-hour story, it will “tie off some threads, [and] have some new threads.” And of course these new threads will lead to new stories, which is why the game “definitely isn’t the end of Borderlands in any way.”

Meanwhile, Homan added that “there is always room for more story in Borderlands.” Further, the writer teases that Borderlands 3 will leave room for more stories to be told. That said, while we can expect new stories from the series in the future, they won’t be entirely removed from the current saga. According to Winkler, the new stories beyond Borderlands 3 will “be connected.”

As you can see, it’s all a bit vague, and I’m sure the plan for the future of the series isn’t ironed out yet. However, this game is, and Winkler notes that he’s “really happy with the way that Borderlands 3 ends.”

Borderlands 3 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches on September 13. For more news, media, and information on the zany looter-shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Mayhem is coming. The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

Source: DualShockers