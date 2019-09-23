Borderlands 3 Is the Fastest-Selling Video Game in 2K History

Borderlands 3 has only been available for a little over a week at this point, but the shooter-looter video game has already broken a ton of sales records, according to 2K. Not only did it do well on PC and sell more overall copies than Borderlands 2 in its first five days compared to the same period of time for that title, but it’s the fastest-selling title in 2K’s history.

More specifically, 2K has shared via press release that 50% more folks purchased Borderlands 3 compared to Borderlands 2 within the first five days of launch, and it’s the highest-selling PC title for the label in a five-day window despite the fact that it’s an Epic Games Store exclusive. Additionally, the title had a 5 million unit sell-in to retailers. Also of interest? 70% of folks bought the game digitally during this time, and 2K claims it broke pre-order records for the Epic Games Store.

“Borderlands 3‘s incredibly successful launch is a result of the hard work and longstanding partnership between Gearbox Software and 2K,” David Ismailer, President of 2K, said as part of the press release. “We are immensely grateful to everyone who played a role in making the Borderlands series the global, pop culture phenomenon that it is today, including hundreds of developers at Gearbox and many who have made this their life’s work. We also want to thank the Borderlands community. Mayhem does not happen by itself, and their passion for the series is what drives us to make each game an amazing experience.”

Borderlands 3 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here. Here’s a snippet of our full official review, wherein ComicBook.com’s Tanner Dedmon gave the game a 4 out of 5:

Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you’ve spent full days playing, that statement remains true. There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they’re just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story.