Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition "Actual File Size" Revealed

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition launched on Nintendo Switch yesterday, finally bringing developer Gearbox's latest looter shooter to the portable platform. However, some fans noticed that the file size appeared to be absolutely massive when one Redditor noticed that the physical Switch box for Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition called for a 62 GB download in addition to the file size of the cart. Borderlands 3 is a big game, but most Switch ports are optimized enough to not require that big of a download out of the gate. Fortunately for concerned fans, Gearbox quickly took to social media to dispel those worries.

On the Borderlands Twitter account, the team noted that it was seeing "technically incorrect reports" about BL3's file size on Switch. The tweet says, " Actual file size is 23.5 GB. We had to submit a file size at packaging time but kept working to optimize it." Obviously, that's nearly a third of the first reported file size, which should assuage any worries. On top of that, Gearbox revealed that the base game is only 8.5 GB, while all of the DLCs add up to 15 GB. Plus, you can install each DLC individually, giving you the choice of which ones you actually want to play through. That kind of versatility should help players manage their install size even more.

What's Included in Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Switch?

We're seeing technically incorrect reports that Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition file size on Switch is 62 GB. Actual file size is 23.5 GB



We had to submit a file size at packaging time but kept working to optimize it. Exact breakdown:



Total: 23.5 GB

Base game: 8.5 GB

DLC: 15 GB — Borderlands (@Borderlands) October 5, 2023

As you'd expect from the name, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition includes just about everything that Gearbox has released thus far. That means all of the DLC and cosmetic options, giving you dozens of hours to explore. Here is everything in Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition:

Borderlands 3 base game

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

Bounty of Blood

Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck

Designer's Cut

Director's Cut

30+ cosmetic items

It's worth specifically noting what's in the Designer's Cut and Director's Cut. The Designer Cut includes a new skill tree for each playable character and includes a roguelike mode named Arms Race. Meanwhile, the Director's Cut includes a new raid boss and several behind-the-scenes features like in-progress gameplay clips, glitches, and bloopers. Everything else is your standard DLC, meaning new questlines, gear, and more.

Fortunately, Nintendo Switch players aren't missing out on anything that the other more powerful consoles have in terms of content. Sure, those versions will look better, but if you want to jump into co-op shooter action with a pal, you'll be able to do so while on the go. That's a decent trade-off for it not looking quite as pretty.

Borderlands 3 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.