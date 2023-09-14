Borderlands 3 Players Get 4 Free Golden Keys and a Diamond Key for 4th Anniversary

Borderlands 3 is celebrating its fourth anniversary this week. In fact, the game originally came out exactly four years ago today. And, while the developers at Gearbox Entertainment don't have any big announcements planned for the event, they do have a few special gifts for fans of Borderlands 3. For this celebration, you can pick up four Golden Keys and a Diamond Key, all of which give you access to a ton of new loot that will help you on your journey through Pandora. Let's take a look at how to unlock the new content for your Borderlands 3 account.

How To Get Golden and Diamond Keys in Borderlands 3

To celebrate Borderlands 3's 4th Anniversary, today's Hellshock key will also give you 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐊𝐄𝐘𝐒 and a diamond, yes, a 𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐃 𝐊𝐄𝐘!!



🔑 CS5TJ-HJXB6-WSTRC-Z3T3J-W5TTZ 💎



You can see the code for Borderlands 3's fourth anniversary in the tweet above, but here it is for you:

CS5TJ-HJXB6-WSTRC-Z3T3J-W5TTZ

To use the code, you'll need to either redeem it in-game or go to the official Shift site and enter it there. Either way, the code expires on October 31, giving you plenty of time to redeem your gift. If you're new to Borderlands 3, the Golden Keys let you open special Golden Chests which will include some great gear for your current level. Diamond Keys, on the other hand, takes things to the next level.

These keys let you visit the Diamond Armoy, which is a room filled with top-end gear. Once you activate the key, you'll have a set amount of time to scope out the items you want and take one from the three item walls in front of you. Once you've selected your three pieces of gear, you'll get one last item in the Diamond Chest in the room that is guaranteed to be a Legendary. That's quite the haul for simply entering a code.

What is the Release Date for the Borderlands Movie?

Eli Roth's Borderlands movie has been in the works for quite a while now. Earlier this year the film went through a round of reshoots with Deadpool's Tim Miller at the helm. However, we learned recently that the Borderlands movie is currently scheduled to release on August 9, 2024. Obviously, that gap between the reshoots and the film's release seems a little strange, but they were done with Roth's blessing, so it doesn't seem like there's anything up with the movie. Either way, we'll learn soon enough how well the director's vision comes together.

On the video game front, Gearbox hasn't announced anything new, though it did recently drop the first new content update since 2021. As mentioned above, it has been four years since Borderlands 3 was announced, so we may start to hear about what's next in the near future. That said, we did recently learn that parent company Embracer Group has recently been entertaining offers to sell Gearbox. If those turn into anything we may be waiting a little longer than expected to hear about what's next for Gearbox.