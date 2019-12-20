Borderlands 3 Update Released, Here’s What’s New

Borderlands 3 players just got their first official story DLC this release to give players more to do if they’ve already beaten the game perhaps multiple times, but they also got another patch to kick off a new event and release some more hotfixes. That update is now live across all platforms with all the hotfixes and other changes included, though the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event itself won’t be live until December 31st.

The event in question will start at the end of the year and continue for over two weeks after that when players will wage war against a Maliwan camp. Players have been able to try this mode before since it’s part of the free, permanent content in Borderlands 3 that’s being added post-release, but during this event, it’ll be balanced to the number of people in players’ parties so that you don’t have to have a full squad to have a shot at completing it.

“Start the New Year off by jumping into Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite! From Tuesday, December 31 to Monday, January 16, you can enjoy the Takedown balanced to the number of players in your party,” the Borderlands 3 patch notes said. “Matchmaking service will also be temporarily be updated to prioritize getting parties into Takedown quickly instead of waiting for a full party during the event. This is a great opportunity for anyone who’s wanted to try the Takedown but was reluctant due to it being scaled to a full party of four!”

While this new event will start later at the end of the year, matchmaking changes implemented now make it so that players won’t be pushed into a Takedown game unless they have a full party of four players. Gearbox Software said players would likely prefer matchmaking to take a bit longer if it meant having a full party, though the change will be monitored to see if any adjustments are needed.

