‘Borderlands’ Claptrap Now Available as a Talking USB Hub and Car Charger

So, it looks like there’s a decent chance we might get a chance to play Borderlands 3 in 2018 if this Walmart leak is to be believed. Hopefully, we’re not getting our hopes up only to have them crushed in June when E3 rolls around and we find out it was all a lie. However, there is a 100% real thing for Borderlands fans to get excited about right now. Three things actually.

ThinkGeek has just rolled out an exclusive Borderlands Claptrap Talking Car Charger, a talking Claptrap USB Hub, and a Claptastic Voyage Vinyl LP with an exclusive Claptrap color variant! The official details about each product can be found below:

Borderlands Claptrap Talking USB Hub: Available to order here for $39.99

“Whether you need to plug in a subwoofer for proper appreciation of your dubstep mastery or you just have a bunch of peripherals, this Borderlands Claptrap Talking USB Hub will be there for you. This four port hub both charges and transfers data – and it talks a little smack. Each time you connect the hub or interact with one of the ports, you’ll be greeted by a sound file from Claptrap. And because this was our creation? We put in a mute button. You’re welcome.“

Product Specifications:

• Borderlands Claptrap Talking USB Hub

• Officially-licensed Borderlands merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive

• Compatible with anything that charges via USB (iPhones, smartphones, iPads, tablets, GPSes, etc.) as long as you have the cable

• Has 4 USB 2.0 ports

• Transfer Speed: 480Mbps

• Eye lights up blue to indicate power

• Says five phrases when you interact with it:

• Lookin’ good minion… whenever you’re ready buddy!

• This feels good… feels right. I am mildly uncomfortable with how good that made me feel… mildly.

• Alright that one hurt a little. Oh, right. You’re not a Hyperion robot. I forget that sometimes.

• That’s how you do it! Ha ha! I knew I’d get it eventually.

• Yeah! Well done buddy.

• Charge and transmit data at the same time

• Features a mute button

• Four USB charging ports

• Dimensions: 5″ tall with 39″ long USB cable

Borderlands Claptrap Talking Car Charger: Available to order here for $39.99

“Not much hope of that when you plug this Borderlands Claptrap Talking Car Charger into your vehicle. He fits in a standard cupholder and his eye lights up blue when he’s receiving power. He’ll keep your tablet and phone full of juice while regaling you. Well, actually, he only says three things. “Hahaaaa! I am alive! Let’s get moving o’ noble henchman” when you plug him in. And “Oooh… I finally got an excuse to turn this on” and “How ya feelin’ minion? Ya feelin’ good? I’m feelin’ good” when you use the charging ports. Best part? We added a mute button. Cause we’ve hung out with Claptrap before.“

Product Specifications:

• Borderlands Claptrap Talking Car Charger

• Officially-licensed Borderlands merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive

• Fits in a standard cupholder and plugs into your 12V vehicle power adapter (cigarette lighter)

• Compatible with anything that charges via USB (iPhones, smartphones, iPads, tablets, GPSes, etc.) as long as you have the cable

• Eye lights up blue to indicate power

• Says three phrases when you interact with it:

• Hahaaaa! I am alive! Let’s get moving o’ noble henchman.

• Oooh… I finally got an excuse to turn this on.

• How ya feelin’ minion? Ya feelin’ good? I’m feelin’ good.

• Features a mute button

• Two USB charging ports

• Dimensions:

• Claptrap: 7″ tall (including base for placing in cup holder)

• Power Plug: extends 39″ out of the back of the unit

• Includes: Claptrap unit with 2 USB ports and integrated 12V vehicle power adapter (cigarette lighter)

Borderlands: Claptastic Voyage – Exclusive Vinyl LP: Available to order here for $34.99

Product Specifications:

• Borderlands The Pre-Sequel!: Claptastic Voyage Original Soundtrack Vinyl LP

• Officially-licensed Borderlands The Pre-Sequel! collectible

• A ThinkGeek exclusive Claptrap color variant from our friends at SpaceLab9

• All ten tracks composed for the expansion pack by award-winning composer Jesper Kyd

• Packaged in a deluxe gatefold jacket featuring iconic artwork and key imagery from the game

Track Listing:

Side A

1 Inner Space (3:03)

2 Claptrap’s Defragmentation (3:55)

3 Fyrestone Simulation (3:41)

4 Pieces of Fyrestone (3:00)

5 Accessing the Brain (3:29)

Side B

6 Left Brain Waves (4:43)

7 Central Hub (3:31)

8 Right Brain Waves (4:07)

9 The Deep Subconscious (3:18)

10 The Inner Core (2:53)

