Borderlands Star Kevin Hart Trained With Navy SEALS For Movie

✖

Borderlands star Kevin Hart ended up training with Navy SEALS before working on the movie. Collider spoke with the comedian ahead of the project’s trailer making the rounds. It’s been a busy week for Hart, but when it comes to Borderlands, he’s locked in. Director Eli Roth had a simple request for the actor, get in shape and be prepared to leap into action. The comedian took all of those words to heart and decided to enlist the help of the SEALS. If his comments are anything to go by, fans of the beloved video game series are going to be in for a real treat. This wasn’t a thing where Hart just showed up for a day and they put him through his paces. Training ranged over an unspecified period where they focused on exercise, weapons, and hand-to-hand combat. Hart sounded all too excited for people to see what they had cooking up.

"He said, 'Kevin, if you tell me that you can show up prepared and that you want to come in and knock this out, then you're my guy.' So I went, I did some training with some Navy SEALS, I got real good with weapons, I got real good with my hand-to-hand combat,” Hart explained. “And the experience here in Budapest filming Borderlands has been unreal. Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, myself, Flo [Munteanu], Ariana [Greenblatt]... I mean, our cast is unreal.”

The comedian continued, “He truly is knocking this movie out the park. And I can say visually, it's like nothing you've ever seen. Somehow I find myself in these spaces where you get a part of these IPs that are hitting the big screen and have the potential to become so much more. ... Borderlands, nobody knows what to expect, but if this thing comes and it smacks people correctly, you could be looking at Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3. It's that good."

Check out the official description for Borderlands:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

How amped are you for Borderlands? Let us know in the comments!