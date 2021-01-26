Borderlands Movie Casts Kevin Hart in Major Role

✖

The Borderlands movie has cast Kevin Hart in a major role. After last month's report about Kevin Hart joining the cast of the Borderlands movie, today it was revealed that Lionsgate's adaptation of the video game series has secured the movie star and comedian to play Roland, a prominent character Borderlands fans will need no introduction to. Unfortunately, salient details on the movie are still unavailable, but it's divulged that negotiations with Hart for the role have been going on for months, which explains why the casting leaked last month.

Speaking about the role, the movie's director Eli Roth noted that while Kevin Hart is primarily known for his comedic roles, the movie will showcase "a side of Kevin" audiences have "never seen before." Roth then follows this up by backing the casting, suggesting Hart is perfect for the role.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin,” said Roth. “Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland.”

"Kevin has been behind some of the world's biggest blockbusters, and our source material is inspired by one of the world's best-selling video games," added Nathan Kahane, President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "We love the way our filmmaking team has adapted this story and we couldn't be in better creative hands."

While Kevin Hart may be the movie's biggest casting yet, it's not the first notable name to be scooped up by Lionsgate. Back in May, it was revealed that Cate Blanchett would star as Lilith, another major character in the series.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of when the Borderlands movie will release. In fact, we don't even know when it will begin filming, though we do know it will go down in Budapest, Hungary. What we also know is that Eli Roth is currently at the helm as director, and he will be joined by Avi Arad and Ari Arad via Arad Productions. Meanwhile, award-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, is the pen behind the movie.

