Kevin Hart Celebrates Borderlands Filming With Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Kevin Hart is filming Borderlands right now and celebrating on social media. The beloved comedian is playing Roland in the film. Eli Roth is aboard to direct the feature and a bunch of 2K Games fans can’t wait to see what the vision looks like in motion. If there’s one thing that Hart makes clear in his choice of roles, it’s that he has no problem dipping into the fantastical if the story calls for it. People are just shocked the project came together so quickly. Jack Black is going to be Claptrap in the movie alongside Hart. But, other big names attached include Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis and Cate Blanchett as Lilith. So, there’s a whole lot of star power on display for Borderlands. Check out Hart’s post right here.

"I am so excited to work with this incredible, top notch cast," director Eli Roth previously said. "Every single part counts and elevates the film and we have the best of the best coming in to really make Borderlands spectacular. I love movies where every character counts and you can only achieve that with a great cast. Every one of these gifted actors will bring something special to the film."

An official plot synopsis for Borderlands, has been released:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

