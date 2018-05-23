Metal Gear Solid Fan Poster Imagines Henry Cavill As Solid Snake

There’s been some talk going around regarding the Metal Gear Solid live-action film that is currently being worked on by Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. But perhaps the biggest question that everyone is asking is, “Who’s going to play Solid Snake?”

There are a few great actors that could fill the role easily. However, that hasn’t stopped Metal Gear Solid fan and artist Bosslogic from tweeting out an interesting suggestion for casting.

In the tweet, which you can see below, Bosslogic suggests that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, would make an ideal choice for Snake. He tweeted the below image along with blank text and a pair of eyes and it’s getting some pretty good reception on Twitter.

Considering that Cavill grew a mustache for the latest Mission: Impossible film Fallout, it is interesting to see him keep it (along with a full beard) for the look. But some fans don’t think he’s an ideal choice. You can see some of the responses below:

Vogt-Roberts hasn’t announced any casting for the Metal Gear Solid movie just yet. In fact, it hasn’t even entered pre-production — Vogt-Roberts just got the nod of approval from Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima this week. But there will probably be some news regarding it over the next few months. And we’ll see if the director has Cavill in his sights or maybe someone a bit different.

But kudos to Bosslogic on his neat artwork. Cavill makes a surprisingly good fit based on what we would’ve imagined. Then again, we did just watch Justice League, so Superman could be fresh in our minds.

Metal Gear Solid currently doesn’t have a release date, but is likely to arrive sometime in 2020.