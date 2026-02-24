Brand New Overwatch Game Announced With Early Gameplay Footage

For a long time, Overwatch was the go-to example for a solid hero shooter. When its sequel launched in 2022, Overwatch 2 achieved decent popularity but also attracted some controversy compared to its beloved predecessor. This led to a recent overhaul of the game, including a rebrand to dub the sequel as simply Overwatch. Now, relatively close on the heels of that announcement, Blizzard has unveiled another new project in the Overwatch universe.

On February 24th, Blizzard shared a development update centered on a brand-new Overwatch game. The game will be called Overwatch Rush, and it’s “an entirely new game” that’s built for mobile players. Though it’s reportedly still in its early days, the development team shared some early gameplay footage along with this announcement. While things are still subject to change, the nearly 4-minute-long video gives us a sense of the visuals and gameplay for this mobile installment in the Overwatch universe.

Blizzard Reveals Brand-New Mobile Hero Shooter Overwatch Rush

Image courtesy of Blizzard

It’s been just a few weeks since Overwatch got its massive update, launching a brand new series of Seasons. Now, fans of the hero shooter franchise have something else to look forward to with Overwatch Rush. Despite gamers’ mixed feelings about mobile installments in beloved franchises, the ready availability of mobile devices has made spinoffs like this pretty popular. And now, Overwatch is entering the fray.

According to the announcement, Overwatch Rush is very much not simply a mobile port of the existing hero shooter. Instead, it’s being developed by a separate team with “deep mobile experience.” The Team 4 devs will remain focused on Overwatch as this new spinoff takes shape. And while the game is still in its early development, it’s far enough along that Blizzard treated fans to some early gameplay footage alongside the reveal. You can check out the Overwatch Rush gameplay trailer below:

As you can see, Overwatch Rush will be a top-down hero shooter. While this footage is a very early build, you do get a sense of the general team-based hero shooter format and graphics. The game doesn’t yet have a release window, but Blizzard has launched an official Discord server to watch for updates about the mobile Overwatch game. An FAQ post in that Discord sheds a little more light on what fans can expect from the game.

One key point that is (somewhat) clarified here is monetization, often a concern with mobile games. The game will be “free-to-play with optional in-app purchases,” which isn’t dissimilar from Overwatch itself. The team adds that they want player skill to be the deciding factor in matches and that monetization may be adjusted during testing. It’s not clear from this whether a gacha-style mechanic will be used to pull for heroes or whether in-game purchases will instead be purely cosmetic. While gacha is pretty popular for mobile games like this, it’s also quite likely that the game will follow a similar monetization structure to what’s already used in Overwatch.

Overwatch Rush is planned to launch on iOS and Android across multiple regions. And players in some of those regions may get a chance to try out the game soon, as the Discord message notes that Overwatch Rush “will begin select region testing soon.” So if you want to have a chance to help shape the mobile Overwatch game, keep an eye out for a playtest in your area.

