‘Breath of the Wild’ Zelda Nendoroid Announced

Good Smile Company announced a new Zelda Nendoroid releasing later this year to add to its The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild collection.

Revealed on Saturday by Good Smile, the Zelda Nendoroid was previewed through social media posts like the tweet below that showed off the collectible in full. Details on the new Nendoroid weren’t provided in the tweet and there’s no product page that’s been created yet for the figure, but we know thanks to Good Smile that it’s “coming soon.”

Even without Good Smile sharing details on the collectible, other Nendoroid figures give an idea of what to expect. Nendoroid’s usually come with an array of parts that can be used to customize a figure and put them in different poses holding a variety of items and can also have their facial expressions changed to recreate different moments from games or whatever medium they come from.

There are other Nendoroids in Good Smile’s Breath of the Wild line, for example, that offer similar features. A Nendoroid for Link is modeled after the protagonist’s appearance in the acclaimed game and there’s also a DX Edition of the same Nendoroid that comes with the standard items as well as more parts used to customize the figure.

“Optional parts include a large selection of items including his bow and arrow, quiver, sword, sheath and shield allowing you to recreate various situations in Nendoroid size!” the description of the DX Edition Nendoroid reads. “The Sheikah Slate that appears in-game is also included. The DX Edition also comes with an axe, club, chicken leg as well as his hood and even a horse for Link to ride on – a huge selection of parts to bring out the atmosphere of the game in your collection!”

Good Smile Company hasn’t announced a release date for the Zelda Nendoroid yet, but with the figure now revealed, expect a product page to open pre-orders for the Nendoroid before too long.

