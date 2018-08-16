Bruce Campbell Returning To Ash Williams For Upcoming Video Game

Fans of The Evil Dead were crushed earlier this year when Starz cancelled the Ash vs. Evil Dead series after three delightful seasons of gore-filled madness. Shortly after, the series’ main star, Bruce Campbell, vowed to hang up the chainsaw and officially retired from the character, thanking the fans for many years of service. But…never say never, because it sounds like he’ll be making at least one more go-around in voiceover and possible motion capture form.

A new report from Bloody Disgusting confirmed that a new Evil Dead game is in the works, and Campbell is back on board to portray Ash Williams once again. It’ll be the first time in several years that the popular horror series will be revisited for a video game.

An earlier news story suggested that Campbell would be doing another video game, hinting that “upcoming iterations” of the franchise were in the works, with nothing fully confirmed just yet.

When asked about the forthcoming game, Campbell explained, “I have previous obligations I have to fulfill. They are doing a video game. A whole immersive kind of dealio. I’ll be Ash for that, because I wouldn’t want someone else’s voice hamming it up.”

But the game remains shrouded in mystery. A publisher hasn’t been named, there’s no clue as to who is handling development, and we don’t even have an official title.

Still, it’ll be great to see the series back in action. Over the years, we’ve gotten a few Evil Dead video games that have stood out, including the Resident Evil-like Hail To the King, as well as the action-packed A Fistful of Boomstick and Regeneration, where Williams actually gets partnered up with an unkillable little deadite. (Hopefully he’ll make a comeback…we miss that little guy.)

We’ll let you know as soon as official details pop up from the project. Perhaps with Gamescom arriving next week, we’ll hear something more. Fingers crossed.

For now, though, welcome back, Ash. Just when we thought you were gone for good, you come creeping back into our lives. Groovy!

(Hat tip to Bloody Disgusting for the info!)