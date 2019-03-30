Latest ‘Bully 2’ Leak Gets Debunked

Over the years, the Internet has been trying its hardest to wield Bully 2 into existence, but it’s 2019 and there’s still no signs of the IP being resurrected. To date, the best we’ve gotten is a former Rockstar insider saying that Bully 2 is the next game from Rockstar after Red Dead Redemption 2 and some leaked concept art that may or may have not been for a Bully sequel. And even if it was, that doesn’t mean Rockstar ever got pass the conceptual stage with it.

The most recent rumor/report actually came this past fall, when a supposed casting call for the game leaked. The only problem is, the casting director who accidentally leaked the supposed Bully 2 casting call, eventually confirmed that the casting call was not for a sequel to the 2006 action-adventure game.

Alas, in a world where Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption are some of the biggest IP in all of entertainment, it seems like Rockstar has moved on from developing any games beyond the two series.

That all said, recently some images were making rounds on certain parts of Internet, alleging to be of Bully 2. However, while they were brought to light by popular Bully-centric YouTube channel SWEGTA, they’ve since been debunked.

Discovered by Rockstar Mag (via RockstarIntel), the images were reverse-searched and discovered to be from various different freelance portfolios. In other words, not of Bully 2.

Rumors circulating that these images and more belong to the rumored “Bully 2” are false. These images can easily be reverse-searched and are from various freelance portfolios. (thanks @Rockstar_Mag for sharing) pic.twitter.com/RHpUYIR3v1 — RockstarINTEL.com (@RockstarINTEL) January 23, 2019

Now, whether Bully 2 exists or not, I don’t know, but at this point, it seems unlikely. Not only is the financial incentive not there for Rockstar, but releasing a sequel or prequel to Bully in the modern climate, seems like a terrible idea that will only end up engulfed in controversy. That said, I would love to see more of the IP, in my mind, it’s one of the greatest games Rockstar has ever created

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will Rockstar ever make Bully 2?